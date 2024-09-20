Haryana CM Saini Accuses Hooda of Inaction, Promises Historic Reforms in BJP Manifesto

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack against former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, asserting that his 56-day tenure has accomplished more than Hooda's 10 years in office. At a campaign rally on Thursday, Saini said, 'People say that we got less time and I got only 56 days after the Lok Sabha elections. In these 56 days, your brother, your son has taken 126 historic decisions for the development of Haryana.'

(Bhupinder Singh) Hooda responded by terming the BJP's manifesto as a copy-paste of Congress' promises. 'It is a copy-paste of ours. We have said that theirs are all false promises. Look at our manifestos from 2005 and 2009; we fulfilled all our promises. Look at their manifestos from 2014 and 2019--they did nothing. They made false 'ghoshna patra'. It is a bundle of lies,' Hooda said. The BJP's manifesto was launched by Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in Rohtak on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto pledged guaranteed jobs for Agniveers, financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month under the 'Lado Laxmi Yojana,' the construction of ten industrial cities, enhanced healthcare benefits under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, and Rs 500 LPG cylinders under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana. JP Nadda emphasized the party's commitment, saying, 'All women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month under the 'Lado Laxmi Yojna.' Under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, the Rs 5 lakh you get per year will be increased to Rs 10 lakh. MSP on 24 crops will continue, and we will provide government jobs to 2 lakh youth.'

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana is scheduled for October 5, with nominations closing on September 12. Votes will be counted on October 8, along with those in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)