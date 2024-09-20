Left Menu

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Highlights Cleanliness and Community Service in Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated in several events in Margherita, Assam, focusing on the Swachhata Sewa programme and community engagement. He took oath as a member of the local municipal board and emphasized the importance of cleanliness and good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:33 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Highlights Cleanliness and Community Service in Assam
Sarbananda Sonowal at 'Swachhata Sewa' programme (Photo/@sarbanandsonwal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, participated in multiple events in Margherita, Assam's Tinsukia district, including the 'Swachhata Sewa' programme. The Lok Sabha MP for Dibrugarh also took oath as a member of the Margherita Municipal Board on Thursday.

Following the Swachhata drive, Sonowal remarked, "Cleanliness is like Godliness. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this government embarked upon an important task to make our country clean through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan." He highlighted that the decade-long campaign has significantly improved cleanliness in villages and urban centers, emphasizing its inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's vision.

Local leaders, including Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma and Mayor Anand Sharma, joined the BJP's enthusiastic workers and sanitation staff in the event. Sonowal participated in various community services, such as cleaning a martyr's memorial and planting saplings, which underscored his commitment to community service.

The event was part of the nationwide 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, conducted annually from September 17 to October 2. Sonowal stressed the importance of upholding democratic values and self-reliance during 'Amrit Kaal,' aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India.

In addition, Sonowal was involved in the BJP's ongoing membership drive at Makum, where many individuals formally joined the party. He noted the nationwide success of the 'Membership Campaign 2024,' driven by the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and BJP President J P Nadda. Sonowal also oversees membership activities in 10 districts in Assam, including Dibrugarh, reporting significant regional engagement.

Notable party members, including state General Secretary Pulak Gohain and Assam Petro-Chemicals Chairman Bikul Deka, participated in the events, highlighting the BJP's extensive outreach and organizational efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024