Complaint Filed Against Ex-Andhra CM and TTD Officials for Alleged Prasadam Adulteration

A Supreme Court lawyer has lodged a complaint with the Home Ministry and the Directors General of Police in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, targeting former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and a contractor for allegedly supplying adulterated non-vegetarian ghee to the Tirupati Temple.

Advocate Vineet Jindal highlighted that the accused are responsible for undermining the temple's religious integrity by providing contaminated ghee for prasadam. The lawyer's complaint states these acts were done with full awareness of their potential to offend millions of devotees and desecrate a revered Hindu temple.

The complaint cites a private lab report revealing foreign fats like palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow, and lard in the ghee used at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also accused the YSR Congress Party government of using substandard ingredients. Jindal's complaint calls for FIR registration under several BNS sections and the National Security Act, citing the severe breach of religious and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)