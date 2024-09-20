Left Menu

Complaint Filed Against Ex-Andhra CM and TTD Officials for Alleged Prasadam Adulteration

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint accusing former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD officials, and a contractor of supplying adulterated non-vegetarian ghee to the Tirupati Temple. The complaint demands strict legal action under the BNS and NSA, emphasizing a threat to religious and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:16 IST
Complaint Filed Against Ex-Andhra CM and TTD Officials for Alleged Prasadam Adulteration
Vineet Jindal, the complainant lawyer (Photo/X@AdvVineetJindal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Supreme Court lawyer has lodged a complaint with the Home Ministry and the Directors General of Police in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, targeting former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and a contractor for allegedly supplying adulterated non-vegetarian ghee to the Tirupati Temple.

Advocate Vineet Jindal highlighted that the accused are responsible for undermining the temple's religious integrity by providing contaminated ghee for prasadam. The lawyer's complaint states these acts were done with full awareness of their potential to offend millions of devotees and desecrate a revered Hindu temple.

The complaint cites a private lab report revealing foreign fats like palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow, and lard in the ghee used at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also accused the YSR Congress Party government of using substandard ingredients. Jindal's complaint calls for FIR registration under several BNS sections and the National Security Act, citing the severe breach of religious and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024