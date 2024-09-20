Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to Honor John Marshall on Indus Valley Discovery Centennial

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces a life-size statue of John Marshall to commemorate 100 years since the Indus Valley Civilisation discovery. Historians and political figures reflect on Marshall’s contributions and other significant archaeological finds in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:17 IST
Tamil Nadu to Honor John Marshall on Indus Valley Discovery Centennial
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the centenary of the Indus Valley Civilisation discovery, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the installation of a life-size statue of archaeologist John Marshall. The state's government will also hold an international conference to celebrate this historic milestone.

John Marshall served as the Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India from 1902 to 1928. Under his leadership, the major cities of Harappa and Mohenjodaro, key sites of the Indus Valley Civilisation, were excavated. Additionally, his work at Taxila spanned over two decades, contributing immensely to the understanding of ancient Indian history.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted historian Nayanjot Lahiri's book 'How the Indian Civilization was discovered,' praising it for its detailed, unbiased scholarship. He noted how various sites like Lothal, Dholavira, Kalibangan, and Rakhigarhi have been pivotal in understanding the Indus Valley Civilisation's extensive reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024