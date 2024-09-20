Tamil Nadu to Honor John Marshall on Indus Valley Discovery Centennial

Marking the centenary of the Indus Valley Civilisation discovery, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the installation of a life-size statue of archaeologist John Marshall. The state's government will also hold an international conference to celebrate this historic milestone.

John Marshall served as the Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India from 1902 to 1928. Under his leadership, the major cities of Harappa and Mohenjodaro, key sites of the Indus Valley Civilisation, were excavated. Additionally, his work at Taxila spanned over two decades, contributing immensely to the understanding of ancient Indian history.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted historian Nayanjot Lahiri's book 'How the Indian Civilization was discovered,' praising it for its detailed, unbiased scholarship. He noted how various sites like Lothal, Dholavira, Kalibangan, and Rakhigarhi have been pivotal in understanding the Indus Valley Civilisation's extensive reach.

