Left Menu

IPS Probationers Celebrate Milestone at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy

The Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy conducted the passing out parade for the 76 RR batch of IPS probationers on Friday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananad Rai praised their dedication and highlighted the critical role of police in shaping India’s future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:23 IST
IPS Probationers Celebrate Milestone at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy
Passing parade of 76 RR batch of IPS probationers in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy held the passing out parade for the 76 RR batch of IPS probationers on Friday. The event was graced by the presence of Nityananad Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs.

During the ceremony, Rai congratulated the probationers for their diligence and commitment, attributing their success to their hard work. He also praised their instructors for preparing them for future challenges. 'You have the power and responsibility of shaping the country's protectors and glorifying the nation. We believe you will always do a commendable job,' he stated.

Rai highlighted the significance of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and envisioned a prosperous and developed India by 2047, the centenary of Indian independence. He emphasized the need to prioritize duties over rights as the country moves forward.

He further commended the police for their dedication under the Modi government and urged the probationers to seize new opportunities and learn from their forthcoming challenges. He concluded by wishing them the best in their journey, urging them to maintain discipline and excel in their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024