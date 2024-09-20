IPS Probationers Celebrate Milestone at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy

The Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy held the passing out parade for the 76 RR batch of IPS probationers on Friday. The event was graced by the presence of Nityananad Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs.

During the ceremony, Rai congratulated the probationers for their diligence and commitment, attributing their success to their hard work. He also praised their instructors for preparing them for future challenges. 'You have the power and responsibility of shaping the country's protectors and glorifying the nation. We believe you will always do a commendable job,' he stated.

Rai highlighted the significance of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and envisioned a prosperous and developed India by 2047, the centenary of Indian independence. He emphasized the need to prioritize duties over rights as the country moves forward.

He further commended the police for their dedication under the Modi government and urged the probationers to seize new opportunities and learn from their forthcoming challenges. He concluded by wishing them the best in their journey, urging them to maintain discipline and excel in their roles.

