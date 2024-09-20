Union Minister JP Nadda Calls for Global Adoption of Organic Farming at Food Summit

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda on Friday highlighted the health risks associated with pesticide residues in food, calling for a global move towards organic farming and alternative pest control methods. Speaking at the Global Food Regulators Summit 2024, Nadda applauded India's efforts in promoting these practices but emphasized the necessity for wider international adoption.

Nadda further raised concerns about the increasing menace of plastic waste, which constitutes 80% of marine pollution. He underscored the importance of developing eco-friendly packaging solutions to mitigate environmental impacts and mentioned recent findings of microplastics in humans as alarming. "India's focus on eco-friendly packaging is crucial for reducing environmental impact," he said.

Addressing the summit, the Minister announced the establishment of the National Research Foundation, with nearly $5.96 billion allocated from 2024 to 2028, to advance research in various sectors, including food safety. He linked the purity of food to mental clarity and spiritual liberation, referencing the Upanishads, and stressed the fundamental connection between food health and overall well-being.

The summit, organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) alongside World Food India 2024, has attracted delegates from over 70 countries and 30 international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Key summit highlights include the unveiling of the State Food Safety Index (SFSI) 2024, a new website for Food Import Rejection Alerts (FIRA), and the advanced Food Import Clearance System 2.0 (FICS 2.0).

