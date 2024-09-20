Controversy Over Tirupati Laddoo Sparks Outrage Among Devotees
Head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, Rangarajan, condemns the controversy over Tirupati prasad for hurting the sentiments of devotees. He criticizes the tendering process and urges action against adulteration. Meanwhile, political and religious leaders propose the creation of a national-level Dharmic protection board.
Rangarajan, head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana, has expressed deep concerns over the row regarding Tirupati prasad, asserting that the controversy has deeply affected the sentiments of crores of devotees. Speaking to ANI, Rangarajan emphasized, 'It's not just a controversy; it's directly hurting the sentiments of crores of people who believe in Sanatan Dharma.'
Criticizing the ongoing tendering process for the prasad laddoos, Rangarajan stressed the need for urgent action against alleged adulteration. 'The moment you go for the lowest bidder, you are asking for trouble. The best cow ghee cannot be less than Rs 1000 per kg. If someone quotes Rs 320, it means every packet is adulterated,' he stated vehemently, urging to find and book those responsible.
Rangarajan praised Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's call for a national-level Sanatana Dharma protection board. 'We want a central Dharmic parishad run by religious heads and retired judges; this will best protect temple interests,' he said. Meanwhile, political allegations have surfaced, accusing the previous YSR Congress government of using animal fat in the prasad, a charge vehemently denied by YSRCP leaders.
