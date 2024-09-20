Left Menu

Controversy Over Tirupati Laddoo Sparks Outrage Among Devotees

Head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, Rangarajan, condemns the controversy over Tirupati prasad for hurting the sentiments of devotees. He criticizes the tendering process and urges action against adulteration. Meanwhile, political and religious leaders propose the creation of a national-level Dharmic protection board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:00 IST
Controversy Over Tirupati Laddoo Sparks Outrage Among Devotees
Head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana Rangarajan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rangarajan, head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana, has expressed deep concerns over the row regarding Tirupati prasad, asserting that the controversy has deeply affected the sentiments of crores of devotees. Speaking to ANI, Rangarajan emphasized, 'It's not just a controversy; it's directly hurting the sentiments of crores of people who believe in Sanatan Dharma.'

Criticizing the ongoing tendering process for the prasad laddoos, Rangarajan stressed the need for urgent action against alleged adulteration. 'The moment you go for the lowest bidder, you are asking for trouble. The best cow ghee cannot be less than Rs 1000 per kg. If someone quotes Rs 320, it means every packet is adulterated,' he stated vehemently, urging to find and book those responsible.

Rangarajan praised Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's call for a national-level Sanatana Dharma protection board. 'We want a central Dharmic parishad run by religious heads and retired judges; this will best protect temple interests,' he said. Meanwhile, political allegations have surfaced, accusing the previous YSR Congress government of using animal fat in the prasad, a charge vehemently denied by YSRCP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024