Assam Police Thwart Illegal Infiltrations, Push Back Bangladeshi Nationals

Early Friday morning, two Bangladeshi nationals, Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawaldar, were intercepted and sent back by Assam Police after attempting to cross the Karimganj border.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police's efforts, emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy towards illegal infiltration. "In line with our zero-tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolicesuccessfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj. Keep up the good work," he posted.

On September 19, while vigilantly monitoring the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police identified and returned four Bangladeshi nationals—Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur—from Karimganj. Similarly, on September 17, in a joint operation with the Border Security Forces (BSF) in South Salmara Mankachar district, authorities intercepted an auto carrying five Bangladeshi infiltrators, revealing a nexus involving local resident Pappan.

The identified infiltrators were Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Sabina Akter, Pinki Akter, Santa, and auto driver Akhirul Islam. Immediate action for their deportation was initiated. The nexus with local individuals is under thorough investigation. Earlier, on September 12 and 11, other Bangladeshi nationals were also intercepted and sent back across the border.

Chief Minister Sarma affirmed on X that Assam is committed to rooting out illegal immigration and praised the coordinated efforts of the Assam Police and BSF in these successful interceptions.

