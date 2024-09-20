Left Menu

BJD Chief Demands Judicial Inquiry After Odisha Police Allegedly Assault Army Officer and Fiancée

BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik demands a judicial inquiry into the alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancée by Odisha police. Patnaik criticizes the BJP government for halting pro-people initiatives and calls for urgent action. Five officers suspended, but victims seek harsher penalties.

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik criticized the state government, led by Mohan Majhi, for an alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancée at a police station in Bhubaneswar. Patnaik demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Addressing the media at the BJD office in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik expressed shock over the police's actions, which involved alleged violence and sexual assault. He urged swift judicial intervention and accused the BJP government of failing to maintain the 'MoSarkar' initiative, which ensured dignified and professional treatment of citizens in government offices.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 15 when the Army Major and his fiancée approached the Bharatpur police station to file a complaint about harassment. Instead of resolving their issue, the police allegedly tortured and jailed the couple without justification. The fiancée's family has since demanded the termination and imprisonment of the accused officers.

Describing the ordeal, the woman said police initially ignored her complaint and later subjected her to physical and sexual abuse. Allegations include male officers beating her and the inspector in-charge sexually molesting her. Despite an FIR registered against her, she faced further mistreatment and misinformation from the police.

Following the incident, retired Armed Forces officers, led by Brigadier Antaryami Pradhan, protested and called for criminal charges against the police personnel involved. Five officers from Bharathpur Police Station have been suspended amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

