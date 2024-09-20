Three BSF Personnel Dead, Dozens Injured in Kashmir Bus Tragedy

Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives, and 32 others, including a civilian driver, were injured after a bus plunged into a gorge in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, according to sources.

The fatal incident occurred in the Brell Waterhail area. Out of the 35 troops on board, six sustained serious injuries, sources mentioned.

Engaged in election duty, the bus veered off the hilly road and fell into a gorge. Further details are awaited from the authorities (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)