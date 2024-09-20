Left Menu

Three BSF Personnel Dead, Dozens Injured in Kashmir Bus Tragedy

A tragic bus accident in Budgam district of Central Kashmir claimed the lives of three BSF personnel and injured 32 others, including a civilian driver. The vehicle, engaged in election duty, fell into a gorge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:40 IST
Three BSF Personnel Dead, Dozens Injured in Kashmir Bus Tragedy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives, and 32 others, including a civilian driver, were injured after a bus plunged into a gorge in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, according to sources.

The fatal incident occurred in the Brell Waterhail area. Out of the 35 troops on board, six sustained serious injuries, sources mentioned.

Engaged in election duty, the bus veered off the hilly road and fell into a gorge. Further details are awaited from the authorities (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024