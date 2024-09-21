Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddoos

The controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddoos has sparked reactions from Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP leader Nalin Kohli, calling for an investigation. Both ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining devotees' faith. The YSRCP countered, labeling the claims politically motivated.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddoos reached new heights on Friday, with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu calling it a matter of deep faith. He expressed that the allegations have hurt devotees' sentiments and welcome an inquiry announced by the Union Health Minister.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli echoed these concerns, stating that the allegations shocked every devotee. He emphasized the significance of conducting an investigation, as Tirupati's prasad is renowned even abroad, and any adulteration could tarnish its reputation. Kohli stressed that the truth must come to light.

Located in Tirumala hills, the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is one of the most sacred Hindu temples. The current controversy erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu indicated that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy swiftly countered these allegations, blaming the TDP for politicizing religious matters. He detailed the stringent tender processes and quality checks in place for the prasad's ingredients, vehemently denying the use of animal fat under his administration.

The YSRCP has requested the Andhra Pradesh High Court to investigate the claims, seeking either a sitting judge or a committee's appointment to ensure an unbiased inquiry into the allegations made by Chief Minister Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh added fuel to the fire by sharing a video of Naidu alleging animal fat usage in the prasad. He expressed shock over the findings, reaffirming the temple's sanctity and criticizing the YS Jagan administration for purportedly allowing such practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

