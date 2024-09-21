Left Menu

Tripura Achieves 100% Saturation Under 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' in Record Time

Tripura has achieved 100% saturation in six key indicators under the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' within just 2.5 months. Chief Minister Manik Saha and NITI Aayog praised the coordinated efforts and structured approach that led to this significant milestone, especially in Dhalai district and several aspirational blocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:49 IST
Tripura Achieves 100% Saturation Under 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' in Record Time
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (File Photo/X@ManikSaha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the state's achievement of reaching 100% saturation under the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan.' He acknowledged the structured approach and community efforts driving this milestone. 'Tripura achieves 100% saturation in 6 key indicators under Sampoornata Abhiyan in just 2.5 months! Dhalai district and Ganganagar, Dasda, and Damchera blocks lead the way,' he posted on X.

This significant achievement follows an announcement by NITI Aayog, which stated that Tripura's Dhalai district and three aspirational blocks had successfully reached 100% saturation under the initiative. 'A Milestone in Transformation: Tripura reaches 100% Saturation under Sampoornata Abhiyan! In a remarkable journey of growth and perseverance, the state has achieved total saturation of six key indicators within just 2.5 months. Tripura's Aspirational District, Dhalai, along with the Aspirational Blocks of Ganganagar, Dasda, and Damchera, have met the goals ahead of time,' NITI Aayog posted on X.

NITI Aayog highlighted that the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' in Tripura sparked a wave of determination, leveraging resources, innovation, and community efforts to achieve tangible outcomes. 'In Tripura, Sampoornata Abhiyan sparked a wave of determination, channeling resources, innovation, and community efforts into tangible outcomes. The source of this achievement lies in the state's structured approach, meeting each milestone with precision and purpose. Together, let's march toward a more vibrant, inclusive, and empowered India,' the Aayog added.

The 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' targets achieving saturation in six identified indicators across 112 Aspirational Districts and 500 Aspirational Blocks under the Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024