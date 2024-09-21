Tripura Achieves 100% Saturation Under 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' in Record Time

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the state's achievement of reaching 100% saturation under the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan.' He acknowledged the structured approach and community efforts driving this milestone. 'Tripura achieves 100% saturation in 6 key indicators under Sampoornata Abhiyan in just 2.5 months! Dhalai district and Ganganagar, Dasda, and Damchera blocks lead the way,' he posted on X.

This significant achievement follows an announcement by NITI Aayog, which stated that Tripura's Dhalai district and three aspirational blocks had successfully reached 100% saturation under the initiative. 'A Milestone in Transformation: Tripura reaches 100% Saturation under Sampoornata Abhiyan! In a remarkable journey of growth and perseverance, the state has achieved total saturation of six key indicators within just 2.5 months. Tripura's Aspirational District, Dhalai, along with the Aspirational Blocks of Ganganagar, Dasda, and Damchera, have met the goals ahead of time,' NITI Aayog posted on X.

NITI Aayog highlighted that the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' in Tripura sparked a wave of determination, leveraging resources, innovation, and community efforts to achieve tangible outcomes. 'In Tripura, Sampoornata Abhiyan sparked a wave of determination, channeling resources, innovation, and community efforts into tangible outcomes. The source of this achievement lies in the state's structured approach, meeting each milestone with precision and purpose. Together, let's march toward a more vibrant, inclusive, and empowered India,' the Aayog added.

The 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' targets achieving saturation in six identified indicators across 112 Aspirational Districts and 500 Aspirational Blocks under the Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme. (ANI)

