BJP Demands Probe Over Tirupati Laddu Scandal

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and state executive member, Karnati Anjaneya Reddy, has called for a comprehensive investigation and stringent measures against former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, and former Executive Officer, Dharma Reddy. The demand comes in light of allegations concerning the use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos, a sacred offering at the Sri Venkateswara temple.

Reddy has criticized the previous YSRCP government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, for compromising the sanctity of the TTD and hurting the sentiments of devotees. He urged the current state government to seriously consider the issue and assured that the BJP would escalate the matter at the national level.

The controversy has intensified following statements from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who accused the previous YSRCP administration of using substandard ingredients in the laddu preparation. In response, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy countered, alleging that the TDP is politicizing religious issues. The YSRCP has moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking an investigation into the claims.

