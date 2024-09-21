Environmental Activists Rally for Coastal Cleanup Across Kerala

Environmental activists and volunteers took to 560 seacoasts in Kerala for a massive cleanup effort in observance of International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday. The event saw participation from a variety of agencies, ministries, departments, NGOs, and organizations. 'Room for Life' was the driving slogan of this year's campaign, according to Dr. V Subhash Chandra Bose, Cleanup Campaign State Chairman.

'Across the world and in India, approximately 560 seacoasts in Kerala were cleaned by committed volunteers and environmental advocates,' said Dr. Bose. He noted that plastic pollution remains a major issue affecting coastal regions. In Thiruvananthapuram, NCC cadets organized a significant clean-up drive at Shangumugom Beach, meticulously picking up litter scattered along the shore.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, led a Beach Clean-Up Campaign at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. The event featured other dignitaries such as Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Celebrated annually on the third Saturday of September, the International Coastal Cleanup Day aims to inspire global action to protect oceans and waterways from marine debris.

The Ministry of Environment launched the '#IamSavingMyBeach' initiative in 2018 on World Environment Day under the 'Beat Plastic' theme. Since its inception, regular beach cleanups have been organized with support from state governments and local entities. According to the Ministry, ICCD aims to increase public awareness about marine pollution and promote efforts to preserve ocean health. The day's activities serve as a global call to action, emphasizing the need for sustained commitment to environmental stewardship.

