CBN Raids Vadodara Pharma Company, Detainee Under Questioning

One individual was detained for questioning following a Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) raid on a pharmaceutical company on Ravpura Road in Vadodara, an official reported on Saturday.

The CBN led a joint operation with teams from Neemuch and Delhi on Friday afternoon, which continued until Saturday morning.

During the operation, the CBN seized banned drugs and took one individual into custody for questioning. According to officials, the investigation is focused on the sale of illicit drugs in Gujarat, with Vadodara being flagged in prior raids in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

