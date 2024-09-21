CBN Raids Vadodara Pharma Company, Detainee Under Questioning
The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted a raid on a pharmaceutical company in Vadodara, detaining one individual for questioning. The joint operation, involving teams from Neemuch and Delhi, seized banned drugs. This raid follows investigations in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
One individual was detained for questioning following a Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) raid on a pharmaceutical company on Ravpura Road in Vadodara, an official reported on Saturday.
The CBN led a joint operation with teams from Neemuch and Delhi on Friday afternoon, which continued until Saturday morning.
During the operation, the CBN seized banned drugs and took one individual into custody for questioning. According to officials, the investigation is focused on the sale of illicit drugs in Gujarat, with Vadodara being flagged in prior raids in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED Raids Uncover Financial Irregularities at RG Kar Medical College
ED Raids Former RG Kar Medical College Principal's Residence: A High-Profile Case
Hyderabad Excise Seizes Whiskey-Laced Ice Cream and Illicit Liquor in Sweeping Raids
Raids on VNG: Vietnam's Tech Unicorn Under Scrutiny
Surprise Investigation: Police Raid Tech Giant VNG's Headquarters