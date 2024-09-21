Left Menu

CBN Raids Vadodara Pharma Company, Detainee Under Questioning

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted a raid on a pharmaceutical company in Vadodara, detaining one individual for questioning. The joint operation, involving teams from Neemuch and Delhi, seized banned drugs. This raid follows investigations in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One individual was detained for questioning following a Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) raid on a pharmaceutical company on Ravpura Road in Vadodara, an official reported on Saturday.

The CBN led a joint operation with teams from Neemuch and Delhi on Friday afternoon, which continued until Saturday morning.

During the operation, the CBN seized banned drugs and took one individual into custody for questioning. According to officials, the investigation is focused on the sale of illicit drugs in Gujarat, with Vadodara being flagged in prior raids in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

