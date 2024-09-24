Left Menu

Nursing Student Abducted and Assaulted in Dindigul

A nursing student from Theni was allegedly abducted and raped in Dindigul. She sought help at the Dindigul Railway Station, and the police have initiated an investigation. The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nursing student from Theni was reportedly abducted and raped by unknown individuals in the Dindigul district, law enforcement authorities confirmed on Monday.

The accused abandoned the victim near the Dindigul Railway Station, where she approached the police for assistance, according to Dindigul District Superintendent of Police, Pradeep.

The victim has been admitted to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital and is undergoing medical treatment. An FIR has been filed, and further investigations are in progress, the police official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

