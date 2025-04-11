Nainar Nagenthiran Set to Lead Tamil Nadu BJP, Succeeds K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Nainar Nagenthiran is poised to become the new state party president. He was the only nominee and succeeds K Annamalai. Union Home Minister announced the decision. Meanwhile, BJP and AIADMK confirmed an alliance for the upcoming state assembly elections.
Nainar Nagenthiran, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President, is set to become the party's new state president. His nomination was announced by the Union Home Minister, with Nagenthiran as the sole candidate, replacing K Annamalai.
Nagenthiran, upon his nomination, stated he was following party directives and mentioned that senior leaders would finalize his appointment. He remarked, "As per the party's suggestion, I have filed a nomination for the State President post. You have to ask senior leaders about the final decision," to reporters.
Adding momentum to the leadership change, BJP MLA and Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan confirmed smooth proceedings as around ten leaders endorsed Nagenthiran's nomination. In another development, the BJP and AIADMK announced their alliance for the upcoming assembly elections, demonstrating unity ahead of the polls. This announcement took place in Chennai, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami.
(With inputs from agencies.)
