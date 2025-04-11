Left Menu

CK's Bakery Steps into Karnataka: A Fresh Slice of Expansion

CK's Bakery, part of the CavinKare Group, launches its flagship store in Bengaluru, marking its entrance into the Karnataka market. The company plans to open 25 outlets in the next year, highlighting its expansion efforts in India's bakery and QSR sector.

Updated: 11-04-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India

CK's Bakery, supported by the FMCG giant CavinKare Group, has officially entered the Karnataka market with the opening of its flagship store in Bengaluru on Friday. The company lays out ambitious plans to establish 25 company-owned outlets in the city within the next 12 months, underscoring its commitment to becoming a major player in the organized bakery and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sectors in India.

The debut of its first store in Jayanagar extends CK's Bakery's reach beyond its Tamil Nadu roots, signaling the beginning of its broader ambitions in South India. According to CKR Retail Managing Director Manuranjith Ranganathan, the bakery segment in India is evolving rapidly due to urban lifestyle changes, global food influences, and a growing desire for fresh and affordable food options. CK's Bakery intends to capture these trends by providing high-quality, freshly prepared products at competitive prices.

Ranganathan emphasized that the brand's distinctive model has garnered strong consumer acceptance and loyalty in Tamil Nadu. With that success as a foundation, CK's Bakery is eager to replicate its triumph in Karnataka, starting with Bengaluru—a city synonymous with innovation and inclusivity. The new store showcases specially curated desserts like Jelly Cakes and Milky Cakes, designed specifically for the Bengaluru market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

