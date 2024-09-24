143 Punjab Police Officers Transferred in Major Administrative Overhaul

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 24 (ANI): In a major administrative reshuffle approved by the Police Establishment Committee, a total of 143 Punjab Police officers have been transferred. These transfers encompass Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), among other senior officials.

Noteworthy among the transfers is Arvind Meena, appointed ASP SD North, Amritsar, following his Phase-II training. Akarshi Jain shifts from ASP SD Central, Ludhiana, to ASP SD Gill, Ludhiana, while Vaibhav Choudhary is reassigned from ASP SD City-1, Patiala, to ASP Detective, Patiala. In Jalandhar, Sirivennela has been designated as ASP SD Model Town post-training, and Rishabh Bhola appointed ASP SD North. Another significant appointment includes Dilpreet Singh as ASP SD Dina Nagar, Gurdaspur.

Among DSP transfers, Maninderpal Singh has been moved from ACP SD North, Amritsar, to ACP Traffic within the same city. Sheetal Singh transitions from ASP SD North, Jalandhar, to DSP of the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Crime Against Women & Children, Jalandhar Rural. Another key transfer includes Anil Kumar Bhanot, now ACP SD Central, Ludhiana, following his tenure as DSP of PBI Crime Against Women & Children. The reshuffle aims to bolster law enforcement in Punjab, ensuring senior officers are strategically placed to address local issues efficiently.

Implemented with immediate effect, the officers have been instructed to report to their new postings by September 24, 2024 F.N., as per a notification issued by the Director General of Police, Punjab. In another development, five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were sworn in as ministers in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government on September 23, following a cabinet reshuffle. The newly appointed ministers are Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Ravjot Singh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, and Mohinder Bhagat.

(With inputs from agencies.)