Tragic Collision on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway Claims Teenage Life

A tragic road accident on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur national highway has claimed the life of a teenage girl and injured five others. Police report that the collision occurred on Sunday afternoon when their vehicle struck an SUV.

The victims were reportedly returning from a birthday celebration when the mishap took place. The 16-year-old girl died immediately, while her companions—all teenagers—suffered injuries.

The injured were immediately transported to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident as they gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)