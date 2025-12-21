Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway Claims Teenage Life

A tragic car accident on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl and left five others injured. The teenagers were returning from a birthday party when their car collided with an SUV. All injured were taken to Dayanand Medical College, as police investigate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:26 IST
A tragic road accident on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur national highway has claimed the life of a teenage girl and injured five others. Police report that the collision occurred on Sunday afternoon when their vehicle struck an SUV.

The victims were reportedly returning from a birthday celebration when the mishap took place. The 16-year-old girl died immediately, while her companions—all teenagers—suffered injuries.

The injured were immediately transported to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident as they gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

