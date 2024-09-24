Karnataka HC to Deliver Verdict on Chief Minister's Alleged Land Scam Today

The Karnataka High Court is set to announce its verdict today on a petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The petition challenges Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's approval of an investigation into alleged improprieties by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in allotting land to Siddaramaiah's wife. Justice M. Nagaprasanna will deliver the judgment at 12 pm.

Senior lawyer and Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Siddaramaiah, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued on behalf of Governor Gehlot. The complainants, represented by lawyers Snehamai Krishna and T.J. Abraham, allege that MUDA illegally granted 14 plots to Siddaramaiah's wife in a prime location in Mysuru.

In an interim order on August 19, the High Court provided temporary relief to Siddaramaiah, directing a special court in Bengaluru to halt further proceedings pending the final verdict. The Governor's office maintained that the prosecution sanction was granted after thorough consideration. Amid the controversy, Congress leaders protested against the Governor, accusing him of partiality and demanding a comprehensive report on the alleged MUDA scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)