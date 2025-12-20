Controversy in Kashmir: Land Allotment Sparks Political Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has labeled former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's opposition to land allotment for paramilitary forces in Pulwama as treasonous. This criticism comes after Mufti urged the state to rethink leasing fertile land to the BSF, arguing it would disrupt local livelihoods.

BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina dismissed Mufti's stance as politically driven and negligent, insisting that dissent, while part of democratic rights, has boundaries concerning national security and public order. Raina stressed that land allocation for security is a fundamental government duty.

Highlighting perceived hypocrisy, Raina noted that Mufti benefits from the very forces she criticizes. The BJP condemned the PDP's divisive rhetoric, warning it could compromise public safety and security operations in the region.

