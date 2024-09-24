CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Lauds BJP's Decade-Long Achievements at Panchkula Rally

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the achievements of the BJP government over the past decade at an election rally in Haryana's Panchkula. Addressing the public at Sector 15, Panchkula, CM Dhami endorsed BJP candidate Gyan Chand Gupta and praised the development initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

CM Dhami noted significant advancements in internet connectivity, infrastructure projects, and public transportation within Haryana, including elevated roads and express corridors. Mentioning the operational Vande Bharat trains, he credited the BJP administration for improving connectivity and constructing medical colleges to enhance healthcare across the state.

He further asserted that the BJP government has transformed Haryana into a corruption-free state, increased MSP from eight to over 24 crops, and prioritized farmers' income growth. CM Dhami's remarks came ahead of the 90-member legislative assembly elections in Haryana, scheduled for October 5, with results declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)