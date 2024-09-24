Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan's 11-Day Atonement over Tirupati Laddu Scandal

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commenced an 11-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha' at Kanaka Durga Temple to atone for the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam. Kalyan criticized the destruction of 219 temples under the YSRCP regime and promised strict action against the culprits.

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan arrives in Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan arrived at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning to perform a purification ritual. The visit marks the beginning of his 11-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha,' intended to atone for the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

Kalyan has accused the YSRCP regime of destroying 219 temples, stating, "We will not tolerate this, and strict action will be taken. What was once sacred has been desecrated. The guilty must face punishment." He announced earlier on social media that he will fast for 11 days to seek forgiveness from Lord Balaji.

The Deputy CM alleged that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board was altered for political gain, leading to various scams and altered worship protocols. He further claimed that similar issues were observed in Ayodhya, with contaminated laddus being distributed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

