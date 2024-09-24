Left Menu

Sensex Reaches Historic 85,000 Mark, Nifty Nears 26,000

The benchmark equity indices bounced back on Tuesday as the Sensex crossed the 85,000 mark for the first time. The Nifty also neared 26,000, amid a surge in Asian markets and strong buying in HDFC Bank. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Power Grid were top gainers, while Hindustan Unilever and Infosys lagged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:07 IST
Sensex Reaches Historic 85,000 Mark, Nifty Nears 26,000
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The benchmark equity indices rebounded on Tuesday, with the Sensex breaching the 85,000 mark for the first time ever and the Nifty nearing the 26,000 level. This rebound was driven by a sharp rally in Asian markets and substantial buying in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank.

Recovering all early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 123.81 points to reach a new all-time peak of 85,052.42. The NSE Nifty also surged by 39.85 points to hit a record high of 25,978.90, coming close to the historic 26,000 mark.

Notable gainers among the 30 Sensex firms included Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Power Grid. However, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were among the laggards. Asian markets such as Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were also trading positively, with Shanghai and Hong Kong markets quoting considerably higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024