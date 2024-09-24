Sensex Reaches Historic 85,000 Mark, Nifty Nears 26,000

The benchmark equity indices rebounded on Tuesday, with the Sensex breaching the 85,000 mark for the first time ever and the Nifty nearing the 26,000 level. This rebound was driven by a sharp rally in Asian markets and substantial buying in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank.

Recovering all early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 123.81 points to reach a new all-time peak of 85,052.42. The NSE Nifty also surged by 39.85 points to hit a record high of 25,978.90, coming close to the historic 26,000 mark.

Notable gainers among the 30 Sensex firms included Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Power Grid. However, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were among the laggards. Asian markets such as Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were also trading positively, with Shanghai and Hong Kong markets quoting considerably higher.

