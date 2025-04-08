Asian Markets Brace for Volatility Amid U.S. Tariff Impact

In the wake of recent U.S. tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, policymakers across Asia are implementing strategies to bolster financial markets amid rising recession concerns.

China's Central Huijin Investment is boosting its stake in local stocks, while state-owned entities are also stepping up investment efforts. In Indonesia, the central bank is actively intervening to shore up the rupiah, while Taiwan's financial regulators are placing temporary curbs on short-selling to manage volatility.

Additionally, South Korea is preparing a 100 trillion won stabilization program to aid companies affected by the tariffs, and Thailand's stock exchange has restricted trading movements to mitigate market turbulence.

