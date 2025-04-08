Left Menu

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Trade War Tensions

Asian markets saw a robust rebound on Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping over 6%, recovering from a previous fall. This follows escalated trade war tensions as President Trump threatened additional tariffs on China. Global markets remain volatile amid ongoing trade negotiations and economic uncertainties.

Updated: 08-04-2025 08:49 IST

  
  • Thailand

Asian markets are showing significant recovery after a turbulent day on Wall Street as trade tensions escalate between the United States and China, prompting President Trump to consider further tariffs.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged over 6%, a strong rebound after a significant drop the previous day. Other Asian markets, including Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite, posted gains as investors reacted to the latest developments.

With President Trump's trade war strategy creating ripples across global markets, the economic landscape remains uncertain, impacting investment decisions and market stability. Investors are closely watching potential trade negotiations to assess future economic impacts.

