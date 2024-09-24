Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Student's Plea on Election Delays in Buddhist Studies Department

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by Shabana Hussain, a student of Delhi University's Department of Buddhist Studies, challenging the lack of student union elections for over a decade. The court cited the missed deadline for nominations as a reason for rejecting the plea.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition filed by a student from the Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University. The petition challenged the department's failure to hold elections for student union positions for over a decade, arguing that it deprived students of their electoral rights.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav of the Delhi High Court noted that the deadline for submitting nominations had already passed, making it infeasible to address the issue at this stage. The deadline for filing nomination papers was September 19, 2024, which precluded any court intervention.

Shabana Hussain, who wished to run for a Central Councillor position in the upcoming elections scheduled for September 27, argued that the lack of a nomination form undermined her democratic rights. Despite contacting university officials, she received no response, leading her to seek legal action. However, the High Court's dismissal maintains the current situation. Advocate Ashu Bidhuri, representing Hussain, indicated plans to file an appeal against the decision.

