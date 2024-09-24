Union Railway Minister Strengthens Measures Against Train Stone-Pelting Incidents

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday addressed concerns regarding passenger safety in response to recent stone-pelting incidents on trains. The Minister insisted on strict measures against offenders and reiterated ongoing collaborations with state governments. 'The whole railway staff is fully aware and in touch with the state governments, including state DGPs and Home Secretaries. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in such incidents,' Vaishnaw stated during a media briefing.

Vaishnaw emphasized continuous efforts between the Railways and state police to advance safety protocols. He spotlighted significant developments like the Kavach system, a state-of-the-art Automatic Train Protection (ATP) technology. 'For the security of railways, Kavach is a very big development. On July 16, 2024, the Kavach 4.0 version was finalized by the RDSO, and its first installation has been completed from Sawai Madhopur to Kota and Nagda,' the Minister noted. Kavach offers critical benefits such as automatic brake application and operational efficiency under adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, Vaishnaw mentioned a recent stone-pelting incident affecting the Mahabodhi Express (train number 12397) near Mirzapur station. Maintenance staff reported that an unidentified individual threw stones, hitting the guard's brake. 'When the Mahabodhi Express was nearing Mirzapur, the coach attendant and guard reported to control that a stone had hit the brake van. The control promptly notified the RPF and addressed the situation. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported,' said Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO of Northern Central Railway, in an interview with ANI.

