Delhi Police Interrogate Gangster Hashim Baba Over Nadir Shah's Murder

Delhi Police have detained gangster Hashim Baba, currently in Tihar jail, for interrogation regarding the murder of Nadir Shah. The Special Cell suspects that Baba and associates orchestrated the killing from within the prison. Baba's links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and other crimes are also under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday brought in gangster Hashim Baba for questioning in connection with the murder of Nadir Shah. Baba was taken into custody from Tihar jail on a production warrant. Sources indicate that Baba and his associates planned Shah's murder from within Tihar jail, despite crackdowns on the use of mobile phones by inmates following the killing of Sidhu Mosewala.

Hashim Baba, alleged to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, will also face interrogation regarding a Rs 5 crore threat made by Bishnoi to Delhi businessman Kunal Chhabra, who reportedly runs an illegal call center. Chhabra, an alleged close aide of Nadir Shah, was also threatened by Bishnoi from inside the jail. Investigations continue to determine the prison from where Bishnoi made the video call. The Special Cell will use Baba's seven-day custody to probe how he orchestrated Shah's murder from behind bars.

Recently, Delhi Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Hashim Baba and eight other members of his gang for their persistent involvement in criminal activities. Baba, who has been in Tihar jail since 2020, faces multiple charges, including murder conspiracy, extortion, arms offenses, and passport fraud. Other gang members facing MCOCA charges include Rashid Cablewala, Sachin Golu, Sohail, and Shahrukh, all linked to long-term criminal activities within the gang. The MCOC Act provisions applicable to certain 2013 cases have also been imposed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

