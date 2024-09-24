Left Menu

Karnataka Police Arrest Three in Connection with Gundamma Stabbing Incident

The Koppal police in Karnataka have arrested three individuals in connection with a stabbing incident in the Gundamma locality. A complaint was filed against nine people following a fight that resulted in three persons sustaining injuries. Investigations are ongoing, with peace restored in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:52 IST
Karnataka Police Arrest Three in Connection with Gundamma Stabbing Incident
Represenstative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Koppal police in Karnataka have arrested three individuals in connection with an alleged stabbing case in the Gundamma locality, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The incident led to three persons sustaining injuries, and a complaint was filed against nine people.

According to Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi, the scuffle broke out on Monday due to personal enmity between two groups. One of the injured, identified as Shivakumar, resides in the Gundamma locality.

'A Ganesha procession was taken out peacefully yesterday by a group in the Gundamma camp. In an isolated incident, a fight broke out in the same camp, injuring Shivakumar and two others,' noted Arasiddi. The area now remains peaceful, with further arrests pending.

The dispute escalated when a local identified as Manjunath filed a complaint, leading to the arrest and ongoing investigation. 'Manjunath's complaint resulted in an atrocity case being filed. Efforts are underway to apprehend three to four more individuals,' Arasiddi added.

In another incident on September 18 in Belagavi, Karnataka, three individuals were stabbed following a scuffle between two groups during a Ganesha procession. Belagavi Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang confirmed that the altercation later took place near the Belagavi Civil Hospital. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim and the accused had personal enmity, ruling out a communal angle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024