Karnataka Police Arrest Three in Connection with Gundamma Stabbing Incident

The Koppal police in Karnataka have arrested three individuals in connection with an alleged stabbing case in the Gundamma locality, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The incident led to three persons sustaining injuries, and a complaint was filed against nine people.

According to Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi, the scuffle broke out on Monday due to personal enmity between two groups. One of the injured, identified as Shivakumar, resides in the Gundamma locality.

'A Ganesha procession was taken out peacefully yesterday by a group in the Gundamma camp. In an isolated incident, a fight broke out in the same camp, injuring Shivakumar and two others,' noted Arasiddi. The area now remains peaceful, with further arrests pending.

The dispute escalated when a local identified as Manjunath filed a complaint, leading to the arrest and ongoing investigation. 'Manjunath's complaint resulted in an atrocity case being filed. Efforts are underway to apprehend three to four more individuals,' Arasiddi added.

In another incident on September 18 in Belagavi, Karnataka, three individuals were stabbed following a scuffle between two groups during a Ganesha procession. Belagavi Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang confirmed that the altercation later took place near the Belagavi Civil Hospital. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim and the accused had personal enmity, ruling out a communal angle.

(With inputs from agencies.)