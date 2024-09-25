Delhi High Court Hosts Sensitisation Workshop on Deaf-Blindness for Legal Professionals

On Monday, the Accessibility Committee of the Delhi High Court organized a workshop aimed at sensitizing legal professionals about deaf-blindness. The session, led by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, focused on the unique challenges faced by individuals who cannot see or hear.

Zamir Dhale, a deaf-blind individual and founder of SEDB India, conducted the workshop with the assistance of his colleague Lion Sunil Abbas. The event saw participation from judicial officers, advocates, and court officials. During the workshop, Dhale demonstrated how tactile sign communication enables effective interaction with deaf-blind individuals.

Dhale also shared his personal life journey and the challenges he overcame. Justice Rajiv Shakdher engaged with Dhale, Abbas, and the tactile sign interpreters present. Jay Thareja, Joint Registrar (Judicial), and Rahul Bajaj, a visually impaired advocate and member of the Accessibility Committee, addressed the gathering, with Bajaj offering a vote of thanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)