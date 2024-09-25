Left Menu

Delhi High Court Hosts Sensitisation Workshop on Deaf-Blindness for Legal Professionals

A workshop on deaf-blindness sensitisation for legal professionals was held at the Delhi High Court, led by Justice Rajiv Shakdher. Conducted by Zamir Dhale and his colleague Lion Sunil Abbas, the session focused on tactile sign communication. It was attended by judicial officers, advocates, and court officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:52 IST
Delhi High Court Hosts Sensitisation Workshop on Deaf-Blindness for Legal Professionals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Accessibility Committee of the Delhi High Court organized a workshop aimed at sensitizing legal professionals about deaf-blindness. The session, led by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, focused on the unique challenges faced by individuals who cannot see or hear.

Zamir Dhale, a deaf-blind individual and founder of SEDB India, conducted the workshop with the assistance of his colleague Lion Sunil Abbas. The event saw participation from judicial officers, advocates, and court officials. During the workshop, Dhale demonstrated how tactile sign communication enables effective interaction with deaf-blind individuals.

Dhale also shared his personal life journey and the challenges he overcame. Justice Rajiv Shakdher engaged with Dhale, Abbas, and the tactile sign interpreters present. Jay Thareja, Joint Registrar (Judicial), and Rahul Bajaj, a visually impaired advocate and member of the Accessibility Committee, addressed the gathering, with Bajaj offering a vote of thanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024