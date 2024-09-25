Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Kallakurichi: Six Dead, 14 Injured as Van Hits Tree

A van colliding with a tree in Kallakurichi's Ulundurpettai area resulted in six fatalities and 14 injuries. The accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway due to the driver's loss of control. The injured are receiving treatment at Villupuram Mundiambakkam Government Medical College Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:08 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including two women, were killed and 14 others injured in a tragic accident on Wednesday morning in Kallakurichi district's Ulundurpettai area. The accident took place on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway.

According to police reports, the van driver lost control, veering left and crashing into a tree, which severely damaged the vehicle's front. All six fatalities, including two women, occurred instantly.

The injured parties are currently being treated at Villupuram Mundiambakkam Government Medical College Hospital. The van, carrying 20 passengers, was returning to Ranipet district after a temple visit in Thoothukudi. The incident has significantly disrupted traffic on the busy Chennai-Trichy four-lane road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

