Madras High Court Seeks Tamil Nadu's Action on Captive Elephant Welfare

The Madras High Court's Madurai bench has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday in response to a public interest litigation seeking the protection of captive elephants in temples and other locations across the state. The petition was filed by Hariharan from Madurai after the death of Subbulakshmi, a 54-year-old captive elephant at Kunrakudi Shanmuganathar Malai Temple in Sivagangai district.

According to the plea, Subbulakshmi died due to a sudden fire in her shelter, attributed to alleged negligence by temple authorities. Hariharan argued that the temple had failed to follow guidelines for elephant care, and the tragic incident highlighted a broader issue of neglect for the welfare and safety of captive elephants in Tamil Nadu. He emphasized that the elephant's death could have been prevented if the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Care) Rules, 2011, had been followed.

The petitioner has urged the court to direct authorities to implement stricter measures to protect captive elephants statewide. The case was heard by Justices Subramanian and Sundar Mohan. The incident took place on the night of September 12, when a fire broke out near the thatched roof of the structure housing Subbulakshmi. While fire and rescue personnel managed to douse the flames, the elephant sustained severe burns and died the following day, prompting public mourning at the temple.

