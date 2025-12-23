Left Menu

JJ TAX: Revolutionizing Business With Uniqey App Beyond Borders

JJ TAX, led by Jambukeswaran and Leesha Arya, celebrates six years of empowering businesses with its Uniqey App. The platform provides comprehensive digital solutions for registration, taxation, and compliance. Expanding into wealth management and international markets, JJ TAX strengthens its position as a global professional services leader.

Updated: 23-12-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:51 IST

In a significant milestone, JJ TAX, under the leadership of Managing Director CA Jambukeswaran and COO Leesha Arya, celebrates six years of successful operations. The Gurugram-based company has made a name for itself in the financial sector, particularly known for its transformative Uniqey app.

Lauded as a complete digital solution for startups and businesses, the Uniqey app offers services from business registration to compliance, including a notable feature where GST registration can be completed in just an hour. Such innovation has positioned JJ TAX as a critical player in simplifying business processes and aiding MSMEs in accessing government benefits and priority lending quickly.

Recently, JJ TAX has expanded its offerings to include Wealth Management and International Taxation to cater to NRIs and HNI clients, marking a shift towards international markets such as Bahrain, Dubai, and Africa. This global expansion stands testament to JJ TAX's commitment to becoming a leading international business partner.

