Bombay High Court to Hear Plea on Alleged Fake Encounter of Badlapur Case Accused

The Bombay High Court is poised to examine a petition on Wednesday from the father of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. Shinde was killed in what police termed 'retaliatory firing.' The petitioner, Anna Shinde, alleges a fake encounter and has called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The police encounter that resulted in the death of Akshay Shinde on September 23 has ignited a political storm between the ruling Mahayuti government and the opposition, especially as the state heads toward Assembly polls. Akshay, arrested on August 17 for allegedly assaulting two minors in a school, was being transported under transit remand when he reportedly opened fire on the police with their weapon.

Shinde, formerly a school janitor, was under remand for a case filed against him by his ex-wife. According to the Thane Crime Branch, he managed to snatch a police officer's weapon and attempt an escape, resulting in an altercation and his subsequent death in a hospital. The controversy over the incident has only deepened with an FIR registered against him for attempted murder. On September 20, the SIT filed charge sheets in the Badlapur POCSO court. Amidst this backdrop, the Supreme Court has instructed states to implement safety guidelines for children in schools, as notified by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)