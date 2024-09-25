50-in-5 Campaign Expands: 22 Countries Join Global Push to Scale Digital Public Infrastructure by 2028

The 50-in-5 campaign, a global initiative aimed at helping 50 countries design, launch, and scale components of their Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) by 2028, celebrated major milestones today as numerous new countries joined its ranks. This announcement coincided with the one-year anniversary of the campaign and was made during a high-profile event held on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future and the signing of the Global Digital Compact (GDC).

Launched in November 2023, the campaign aims to promote safe, inclusive, and interoperable DPI worldwide, emphasizing its role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and addressing challenges such as poverty, inequality, and environmental sustainability. As of today, the campaign now includes 22 countries with new commitments from Brazil, Cambodia, France, Nigeria, Ukraine, and Uruguay, representing a broad cross-section of continents and income levels.

The event brought together high-level representatives from 50-in-5 countries, as well as global leaders and stakeholders from the DPI and Digital Public Goods (DPGs) communities. Discussions focused on how countries can collaborate to implement the GDC in a safe, equitable manner that enhances the well-being of people and the planet.

Since the launch of the campaign, significant progress has been made, highlighting the potential of DPI to serve as a foundation for equitable access to essential services, driving economic growth and fostering social inclusion on a global scale. Robert Opp, UNDP’s Chief Digital Officer, emphasized the importance of safeguards in DPI development, stating, "With a commitment to these safeguards among 50-in-5 countries, partners, and the broader DPI ecosystem, we can work together to ensure safe and inclusive societies for all."

Thomas Davin, Director of UNICEF's Office of Innovation, highlighted the importance of inclusion, especially for women and girls, in building a safe digital future: “Digital transformation is ultimately about serving people, and children and young people should be at the centre of it. We have a monumental opportunity to meet our ambitions for an equitable and safe digital future for all.”

A Shared Commitment to Digital Transformation

The 50-in-5 campaign seeks to accelerate DPI adoption by fostering collaboration among participating countries, enabling them to share insights, best practices, and open-source technologies that align with local and global development needs. Countries involved in the campaign have made strides toward tackling critical issues such as digital inclusion, privacy, and data security.

At today’s event, representatives from participating countries shared their experiences and success stories, with many expressing enthusiasm for the potential of the campaign to drive positive change. Notably, H.E. Esther Dweck, Brazil's Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, remarked, "Brazil’s participation in international forums like this one transfers DPI domestically and abroad. This action fosters transformative exchanges, connects countries, reduces costs, and promotes joint development. We are proud to join the 50-in-5 campaign.”

Similarly, H.E. Henri Verdier, France's Ambassador for Digital Affairs, emphasized the global relevance of the campaign: “I deeply believe that we are speaking and we are building the future of the digital revolution.”

From Lesotho, Nthati Moorosi, Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology, and Innovation, highlighted the benefits of leveraging open-source platforms: “The digital identity, digital payments system, as well as data exchange, will be open-source platforms that will provide us with a flexible, secure, and cost-effective foundation to scale digital services across the country, ensuring all Basotho can engage in the digital economy and have access to public services seamlessly.”

Global Collaboration and Future Milestones

The event underscored the importance of continued collaboration as countries gear up for the Global DPI Summit, scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt. There, stakeholders will share strategies and address challenges to advance DPI adoption and support the achievement of the SDGs.

In addition to the 50-in-5 campaign, global organizations such as UNDP, UNICEF, the Digital Public Goods Alliance, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology played crucial roles in leading today's discussions. Key supporters, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GovStack, USAID, and UN Women, have also contributed to the campaign’s success.

The International Organizations Consultative Group (IOCG), consisting of 12 multilateral organizations, is committed to providing capacity-building support and monitoring the impact of DPI on the SDGs across participating countries.

Through the 50-in-5 campaign, countries are not only working together to enhance DPI but also shortening the implementation timelines by sharing technologies, building local capacity, and maximizing impact. This collective effort ensures that digital transformation is both inclusive and sustainable, bringing the world closer to achieving an equitable digital future.

For more information on the 50-in-5 campaign, visit 50in5.net.