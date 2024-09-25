Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Challenges Governor's Prosecution Sanction Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate, criticized the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an alleged MUDA scam. Sibal emphasized that the Constitution does not authorize the Governor to grant prosecution sanctions without a thorough investigative process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:23 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday voiced strong concerns regarding the Karnataka High Court's decision to dismiss Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for his prosecution in an alleged MUDA scam.

Senior Advocate Sibal argued that the Constitution does not stipulate the Governor's authority to grant prosecution sanctions. 'The Supreme Court has clarified that while the Governor is the competent authority to sanction prosecution against a Chief Minister, it is not prescribed when or how this should be executed,' he said. Sibal underlined the necessity for a magisterial inquiry before any prosecutorial sanctions are approved, questioning the Governor's unilateral decision-making without proper investigation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condemned the Governor's actions, accusing him of acting under BJP's influence to destabilize the elected state government. Moreover, the Karnataka High Court justified the Governor's decision, dismissing Siddaramaiah's petition, which claimed 14 MUDA sites were illegally allotted to his wife. Despite the interim relief granted earlier to Siddaramaiah, the court held that the prosecution sanction did not reflect the Governor's non-application of mind.

