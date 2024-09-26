Kamala Harris Unveils Comprehensive Economic Plan to Aid American Families
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed a series of economic measures designed to reduce living costs and boost the economy. The plan includes tax incentives for manufacturers, tax hikes on wealthy individuals and corporations, increased Child Tax Credits, support for small businesses, and investments in affordable housing and child care.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced a wave of economic initiatives aimed at lowering living costs and stimulating economic growth, particularly for middle- and lower-class Americans, through tax incentives and other fiscal adjustments.
Harris introduced new tax credits to foster domestic manufacturing and investments in future-defining sectors like biomanufacturing, aerospace, quantum computing, and more. Additionally, she proposed incentives for creating union jobs in traditional industries and announced investments in basic technology research by institutions including the National Science Foundation.
Harris also discussed plans to expedite infrastructure projects, reduce dependency on Chinese mineral supplies, and introduce substantial tax changes affecting wealthy individuals and corporations. Other proposals included enhanced Child Tax Credits, incentives for affordable housing, support for small business startups, affordable child care, and combating price gouging on groceries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
