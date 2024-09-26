Left Menu

Mumbai Battered by Torrential Rains: Landslides, Waterlogging, and School Closures

Mumbai experienced severe waterlogging and traffic snarls after heavy rains, with a landslide at Mumbra bypass. Authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to an IMD red alert, urging residents to stay indoors for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:32 IST
Severe waterlogging witnessed in Mumbai's Kurla East area on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai faced chaos on Wednesday as heavy rains led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city. Among the worst-hit areas were Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur, with a significant landslide at the Mumbra bypass exacerbating the situation.

The landslide occurred around 11:30 PM, disrupting traffic on the bypass for over three hours. "The traffic jam persisted for about three hours. Fortunately, there is no news of any loss of life," said Fire Officer Swapnil Sarnobat. The traffic department managed to control the traffic from one side, and vehicle movement resumed after the debris was cleared.

In response to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert, Mumbai Police announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also advised residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Similar measures were taken in Pune, where an orange alert was issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

