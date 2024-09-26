Mumbai Rail Services Resume After Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging

Mumbai's local train services, disrupted by severe waterlogging due to heavy overnight rains, were restored Thursday morning, as reported by Central Railways. 'All local trains are running normally, although main line trains are 3-4 minutes behind schedule due to rescheduled mail express movements and a few cautions,' a statement read.

Earlier, Central Railways announced the resumption of harbour line services between Govandi and Mankhurd after water receded. 'Trains are operating with caution at a restricted speed of 25 kmph. Services resumed at 11:23 pm,' they confirmed. An advisory was issued urging commuters to stay aboard trains and avoid stepping onto waterlogged tracks for safety.

'For your safety, please remain inside the train and avoid stepping onto the tracks. Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, local trains are delayed and operating at a cautious speed. We urge passengers to stay on board, as you are safest inside the train,' Central Railways emphasized. Western Railway suburban services were also restored as waters receded at several stations.

Areas beyond Andheri like Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur faced significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Heavy rains led to a landslide at the Mumbra bypass. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, prompting the Mumbai city administration to declare a holiday for schools and colleges. Similar action was taken in Pune due to severe rainfall warnings.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged residents to venture out only if necessary due to the red alert. 'All schools and colleges in Mumbai are declared a holiday for Thursday, September 26, for students' safety,' a BMC statement said.

(With inputs from agencies.)