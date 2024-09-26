Left Menu

Mumbai Rail Services Resume After Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging

Local train services in Mumbai were restored after heavy rain caused severe waterlogging, hindering transport. Central Railways urged commuters to avoid stepping onto waterlogged tracks. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert, prompting school closures. Despite disruptions, both Central and Western Railway services were resumed with caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:41 IST
Mumbai Rail Services Resume After Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging
Visuals from Andheri station, Maharashtra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's local train services, disrupted by severe waterlogging due to heavy overnight rains, were restored Thursday morning, as reported by Central Railways. 'All local trains are running normally, although main line trains are 3-4 minutes behind schedule due to rescheduled mail express movements and a few cautions,' a statement read.

Earlier, Central Railways announced the resumption of harbour line services between Govandi and Mankhurd after water receded. 'Trains are operating with caution at a restricted speed of 25 kmph. Services resumed at 11:23 pm,' they confirmed. An advisory was issued urging commuters to stay aboard trains and avoid stepping onto waterlogged tracks for safety.

'For your safety, please remain inside the train and avoid stepping onto the tracks. Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, local trains are delayed and operating at a cautious speed. We urge passengers to stay on board, as you are safest inside the train,' Central Railways emphasized. Western Railway suburban services were also restored as waters receded at several stations.

Areas beyond Andheri like Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur faced significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Heavy rains led to a landslide at the Mumbra bypass. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, prompting the Mumbai city administration to declare a holiday for schools and colleges. Similar action was taken in Pune due to severe rainfall warnings.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged residents to venture out only if necessary due to the red alert. 'All schools and colleges in Mumbai are declared a holiday for Thursday, September 26, for students' safety,' a BMC statement said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024