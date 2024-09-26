JP Nadda's Odisha Visit: A Strategic Push for BJP Membership Drive

BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda is slated to visit Odisha on Thursday to review the party's ongoing membership drive. The visit includes meetings with senior party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to strategize for the membership campaign.

State BJP Vice President Golak Mohapatra detailed Nadda's itinerary, highlighting a tribute to BR Ambedkar's statue at AG Square and an intellectual meeting, followed by discussions on the membership drive with party workers. The program is scheduled to last from morning till late afternoon.

State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that Nadda will also review the activities of the state unit during the intellectual meeting and party discussions. Earlier, the state BJP's mega membership drive saw activities like tree plantation and multiple booth-level campaigns. On September 7, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended a booth-level membership drive in Cuttack.

The membership drive, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to bolster the BJP's ranks ahead of the 2024 elections, with Modi himself renewing his membership to kick off the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)