Empowering Farmers: The Crucial Role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu has stressed the vital role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in empowering farmers through the transfer of technology and capacity building.

Speaking at a two-day zonal workshop that commenced on Wednesday, Wangsu highlighted the necessity for KVKs to assist in creating Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) and training rural communities in post-harvest management and micro-level processing. He also emphasized the importance of establishing micro-credit links with NABARD and other financial institutions.

Wangsu outlined the need for KVKs to bridge the gap between farmers and modern agricultural technologies by offering specialized training programs. He assured state support to enhance the conditions of KVKs across Arunachal Pradesh. The minister pointed to the decline in Mandarin orange production due to diseases and unpreparedness, advocating for KVKs to act as a conduit between research institutions and farmers to disseminate effective technologies. He also promoted integrating fisheries, livestock farming, and field crops to diversify farmers' incomes.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Vivek Pandey called for stronger coordination between government bodies and KVKs for successful scheme implementation. Meanwhile, Dr. V K Mishra, Director of ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, urged KVKs to focus on soil conservation and the preservation of genetic crops, crucial for maintaining soil productivity.

The event, organized by ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) in collaboration with the state agriculture department, showcased presentations on plant protection and productivity enhancement through public-private partnerships. Highlights included an ISO certificate for ICAR ATARI Zone VI and the launch of a traditional indigenous village knowledge bank and mobile apps, underscoring KVKs' pivotal role in advancing agricultural technologies and extension models.

(With inputs from agencies.)