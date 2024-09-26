Libya’s Rivals Make Peace Over Central Bank Leadership
Representatives from Libya's eastern and western legislative bodies signed an agreement to nominate an interim governor and deputy for the central bank, aiming to resolve leadership issues and improve oil revenue management.
- Libya
Representatives of Libya's rival eastern and western legislative bodies reached a landmark agreement on Thursday, nominating an interim governor and deputy for the central bank to address a leadership crisis.
The deal is seen as a significant step towards resolving ongoing disputes over control of Libya's central finances, particularly oil revenues.
With the agreement in place, there is hope for increased oil output and exports, which have been severely impacted by the leadership turmoil.
