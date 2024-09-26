Left Menu

Libya’s Rivals Make Peace Over Central Bank Leadership

Representatives from Libya's eastern and western legislative bodies signed an agreement to nominate an interim governor and deputy for the central bank, aiming to resolve leadership issues and improve oil revenue management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:20 IST
Libya’s Rivals Make Peace Over Central Bank Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

Representatives of Libya's rival eastern and western legislative bodies reached a landmark agreement on Thursday, nominating an interim governor and deputy for the central bank to address a leadership crisis.

The deal is seen as a significant step towards resolving ongoing disputes over control of Libya's central finances, particularly oil revenues.

With the agreement in place, there is hope for increased oil output and exports, which have been severely impacted by the leadership turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024