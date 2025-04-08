Left Menu

Scorching Indian Heatwave: Rising Temperatures Grip Central and Western States

A severe heatwave has hit central and western India, with temperatures peaking at 46.4°C in Rajasthan's Barmer. The India Meteorological Department reported that 27 locations recorded temperatures over 43°C. Heatwaves have intensified due to climate change, affecting vulnerable populations and raising health risks.

On Tuesday, a blistering heatwave engulfed central and western India, recording soaring temperatures up to 46.4 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 27 locations reported temperatures at or above 43 degrees Celsius, marking heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in regions including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Despite April being notorious for heatwaves, the current severity highlights climate change's impact, making these weather patterns more frequent and severe. Parts of Delhi also experienced heatwave conditions, with Barmer ranking as the hottest. The soaring temperatures have strained outdoor workers and low-income households, with scientists warning of increased risk from heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Experts stress that vulnerable populations, such as outdoor workers, seniors, and children, are at higher risk, emphasizing the need for precautionary measures. The IMD anticipates a temporary relief from the current heatwave in coming days, but forecasts suggest above-normal temperatures will persist into June. This prolonged heat poses significant challenges for public health and safety in the coming months.

