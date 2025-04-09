U.S. Pushes for Reopening of Strategic Tin Mine in Eastern Congo

The United States government is actively seeking the reopening of the Bisie tin mine located in the war-torn eastern Congo, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. This strategic move aims to maintain operational continuity and ensure stability in the region.

Alphamin Resources announced plans to gradually resume operations while keeping a close watch on the security dynamics. This decision follows intensive discussions during U.S. President Donald Trump's senior Africa adviser Massad Boulos's visit to Kinshasa, as Washington and Kinshasa discuss a broader minerals-for-security agreement.

The mine's reopening follows the strategic withdrawal of M23 rebels, influenced by U.S. diplomacy. The rebels' movement is linked to expectations of peace talks, with Washington playing a crucial role in orchestrating this diplomatic shift.

