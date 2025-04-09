U.S. Pushes for Reopening of Strategic Tin Mine in Eastern Congo
The United States is advocating for the reopening of the Bisie tin mine in war-torn eastern Congo, as detailed in negotiations leaked from sources. The mine's operations are resuming gradually amidst ongoing security monitoring. Washington's involvement has influenced diplomatic and military maneuvers regarding the M23 rebel group.
Alphamin Resources announced plans to gradually resume operations while keeping a close watch on the security dynamics. This decision follows intensive discussions during U.S. President Donald Trump's senior Africa adviser Massad Boulos's visit to Kinshasa, as Washington and Kinshasa discuss a broader minerals-for-security agreement.
The mine's reopening follows the strategic withdrawal of M23 rebels, influenced by U.S. diplomacy. The rebels' movement is linked to expectations of peace talks, with Washington playing a crucial role in orchestrating this diplomatic shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
