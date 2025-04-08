Russia Edges Closer to Full Control in Western Kursk Region

Russia is poised to regain full control of its western Kursk region, having expelled Ukrainian forces from one of their final strongholds, according to the regional governor and state media. Russian Defence Ministry footage, accompanied by dramatic music, depicts their recapture of Guyevo, a settlement in the vertiginous area.

The video, verified by Reuters in terms of location through satellite imagery, shows soldiers hoisting the Russian flag from a church window and conducting thorough house-to-house searches. Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff reported airstrikes on Russian drone hangars in Kursk, an assertion Reuters has yet to verify.

Russia has been attempting to dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region since a surprise incursion by Kyiv last August. Recently, Russia has reclaimed significant territory and now focuses on removing Ukrainian troops from two additional settlements, Gornal and Oleshnya, striving for full control of Kursk.

(With inputs from agencies.)