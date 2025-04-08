Left Menu

Paradip's Petroleum Powerhouse: A Catalyst for Eastern India's Industrial Growth

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) plans to invest over Rs 61,000 crore in a petrochemical complex at Paradip, Odisha, marking its largest-ever investment at a single location. This move addresses the growing demand for petrochemicals in India, aiming to significantly reduce import dependency and boost economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:57 IST
Paradip's Petroleum Powerhouse: A Catalyst for Eastern India's Industrial Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's leading oil firm, is set to invest over Rs 61,000 crore in developing a sprawling petrochemical complex at Paradip, Odisha. This substantial investment aims to address the ballooning demand for petrochemicals in India, one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

As part of the expansion strategy, IOC has formalized its commitment by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government during the state's investor meet. The planned petrochemical facility will be augmented by Petronet LNG Ltd's intention to invest Rs 6,500 crore in an LNG import terminal at Gopalpur port in the state.

India's chemical and petrochemical market, presently valued at Rs 18 lakh crore, is poised for substantial growth, projected to hit Rs 85 lakh crore by 2040. This initiative represents India's push to transform into a manufacturing hub, bolstered by strategic locations ready for export to Southeast Asia and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025