Left Menu

NCLAT Advances IL&FS Engineering Resolution Amid ICICI Standoff

NCLAT has approved the insolvency resolution of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IECCL), while delinking it from other loss-making units. Despite ICICI-led consortium objections, the resolution process will continue, with a pending offer of Rs 807 crore from Howen International Fund SPC for a 42.25% stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:58 IST
NCLAT Advances IL&FS Engineering Resolution Amid ICICI Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) gave the green light for the insolvency resolution of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IECCL) on Thursday. However, the tribunal clarified that ICICI-led consortium, which opposes the resolution, retains the right to object to the extinguishment of its entire debt.

IL&FS, holding 42.25% of IECCL, has received a binding offer of Rs 807 crore from Howen International Fund SPC under the Swiss Challenge method. The consortium, led by ICICI, argues for selling 100% share capital for better returns. Voting by lenders is expected by September 30, 2024.

The NCLAT ruling allows ICICI Bank to continue its objections regarding debt extinguishment, emphasizing lenders can raise concerns even after the sale of the 42.25% stake is finalized. Discussions on other Category II companies are set for October 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024