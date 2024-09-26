Student Protest at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Enters Fifth Day Amid Demands for VC's Resignation

For five consecutive days, students at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala have protested, demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh. They accuse him of violating female students' privacy during a hostel visit.

The students expressed optimism following a visit from the State Women's Commission's chairperson, hoping for an official acknowledgment of their demands. They also voiced concerns over inadequate facilities, such as extreme heat and water shortages. Some students and their parents were reportedly pressured to end the protest, facing threats of expulsion or suspension.

The University assured that it would address the issues swiftly and called on politicians to refrain from making it an election topic. The administration has promised to resolve accommodation problems and consider building a new hostel. Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill met with the students and university officials, advising the formation of a committee to tackle their issues while urging that studies should not be affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)