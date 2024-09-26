Left Menu

Student Protest at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Enters Fifth Day Amid Demands for VC's Resignation

Protests at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala continue for the fifth day, with students demanding Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh's resignation over privacy violations. The Punjab Women Commission's intervention brings some hope for resolution. The University pledges to resolve the issues while urging politicians to refrain from commenting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:17 IST
Student Protest at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Enters Fifth Day Amid Demands for VC's Resignation
Visuals from the protest site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For five consecutive days, students at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala have protested, demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh. They accuse him of violating female students' privacy during a hostel visit.

The students expressed optimism following a visit from the State Women's Commission's chairperson, hoping for an official acknowledgment of their demands. They also voiced concerns over inadequate facilities, such as extreme heat and water shortages. Some students and their parents were reportedly pressured to end the protest, facing threats of expulsion or suspension.

The University assured that it would address the issues swiftly and called on politicians to refrain from making it an election topic. The administration has promised to resolve accommodation problems and consider building a new hostel. Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill met with the students and university officials, advising the formation of a committee to tackle their issues while urging that studies should not be affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024